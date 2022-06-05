Police distribute photofit image of Laakdal rape suspect

On 25 November last year a woman was raped in Laakdal, in the southeast of Antwerp Province. The attack took place at around 7:30pm on the football fields on the Rauwstraat.

Now more than 6 months later the Turnhout Division of the Antwerp Public Prosecutors’ Office has asked the police to issue a photofit image of the rapist and a description of the suspect to help catch him and bring him to justice.

The suspect is a man of about 50. He is 1.85m tall and stockily built. He has short dark brown hair, dark eyes, a stubbly beard and a tanned complexion. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark zip-up hoody, dark jeans and latex gloves. He appeared unkempt and smelled of sweat and cigarettes. He spoke poor Dutch.

Anyone who recognises the man, or has more information about the case, can contact the police via vangen@police.belgium.eu or via the freephone number 0800/30 300.