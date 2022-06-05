Princess Astrid leads Belgian trade mission to the United States

The trade mission is the first outside Europe since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. It is the largest ever such mission to the United States and is second only in size to the 630-strong Belgian trade mission to China in November 2019 that was the largest Belgian trade mission ever.

A total of 541 people, including 459 businessmen and women have crossed the Atlantic with Princess Astrid. In addition to business leaders, accedemics, politicians and trade federation representative have also travelled to the US.

The mission has been organised by the Belgian Foreign Ministry and the regional and federal foreign trade agencies. Among the politicians on the trade mission are the Federal Minister with responsibility for foreign trade David Clarinval (Francophone liberal), the Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon (nationalist), the Walloon Economy and Foreign Trade Minister Willy Borsus (Francophone liberal) and the Brussels regional secretary of state with responsibility for foreign trade Pascal Smet (Flemish socialist).

The mission to the east coast of the United States will provide an opportunity for the more than 200 companies represented to take part in official meetings, company visits, sectoral seminars and other networking opportunities.