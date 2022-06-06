Worst flooding for 20 years in Landen, localised flooding in parts of Liège and Namur Provinces
The town of Landen, in the east of Flemish Brabant has suffered its worst flooding in 20 years after Sunday’s torrential rain and thunderstorms. Elsewhere there was also some localised flooding in the Liège and Namur provinces. Some of the places flooded there also suffered flood damage during last July’s flood disaster.
The worst of the flooding in Flanders was in Landen, a town in the far southeast of the province near to the provincial border with Limburg and Liège provinces. The Mayor of Landen Gino Debroux told VRT News that
"Our municipality has been hit very hard. The Municipal Crisis Cell is now meeting"
Heavy rainfall also caused severe disruption in the province of Namur and especially in Andenne. Several roads were submerged and some houses were flooded. There was also a lot of with flooding in Waremme (Liège Province). In some places there were mudslides.