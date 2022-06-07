Shell found next to unconscious man

On Saturday night the Zaventem Local Police Service received reports of a bombshell having been found on the Hippokrateslaan in Sint-Stevens-Woluwe.

When they arrived at the scene police officers found an unconscious man lying on the ground next to the shell. The Polish man was taken to the nearby Saint Luc Hospital where here is in a coma.

The bombshell had been half-sawn through. A specialised team went to the scene and the area around the shell was cordoned off. A witness claims that the man had drunk a bottle of sprits and a bottle of mercury.

Whether the man was planning to inflict damage or injury to others with the shell is currently being investigated.