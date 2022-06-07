Shell found next to unconscious man
Police in the Flemish Brabant village of Sint-Stevens-Woluwe found an unconscious man lying on the ground next to a bombshell last weekend. The unconscious man, a Polish national was taken to hospital. Meanwhile, the Judicial Authorities have launched an investigation.
On Saturday night the Zaventem Local Police Service received reports of a bombshell having been found on the Hippokrateslaan in Sint-Stevens-Woluwe.
When they arrived at the scene police officers found an unconscious man lying on the ground next to the shell. The Polish man was taken to the nearby Saint Luc Hospital where here is in a coma.
The bombshell had been half-sawn through. A specialised team went to the scene and the area around the shell was cordoned off. A witness claims that the man had drunk a bottle of sprits and a bottle of mercury.
Whether the man was planning to inflict damage or injury to others with the shell is currently being investigated.