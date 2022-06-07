Ghent photographer wins international photo competition with wildlife photo

Speaking on Monday morning a Alex Brackx told VRT News that when he took the photograph “The hair on the back of my neck stood up on end". Last year he spent a week in Kenya spotting and photographing animals. "I went there with my girlfriend. She wanted to see an animal kill another animal, but so she also said: "as long as it's not a zebra", because zebras are her favourite animals."

The photographer recalls that "It was a very special moment”. The photo shows a hungry cheetah attacking a zebra foal. "And you see the mother still trying to protect her young and get her free from the attacker. But this was to no avail and the cheetah ate the zebra."