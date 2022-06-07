Red Devils to play Nations’ League game in Red Flames’ kit

It will also serve as a great show of support to our women coming as it does just two days prior to the start of their European Championships campaign.

The Red Flames play their first group stage match of the European Champions on Friday when they take on Iceland in Manchester. They play France on Tuesday 14 June in Rotherham before returning to Manchester where they will play Italy on 18 June.

In order to qualify for the quarter final of the competition they will need to finish either first or second in their group.