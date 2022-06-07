Red Devils to play Nations’ League game in Red Flames’ kit
The Belgian national men’s football team the Red Devils will play their second Nations League qualifying match on Wednesday evening in a strip that was designed for their female counterparts the Red Flames. By wearing the Red Flames’ rather than their own strip during the match against Poland in Brussels on Wednesday evening our national men’s team will pay tribute to the achievements of Belgium’s football women.
At this summer’s Women’s European Football Championships that will take place in England, the Red Flames will for first time play in a strip that was 100% designed for them. The strip consists of a black shirt, red shorts and red socks.
In a statement released on Tuesday the Belgian FA said "By wearing the Red Flames’ strip our Red Devils will pay homage to their female colleagues during the game against Poland and also honour the progress that women’s football is currently making in Belgium”.
Women in action on Friday
It will also serve as a great show of support to our women coming as it does just two days prior to the start of their European Championships campaign.
The Red Flames play their first group stage match of the European Champions on Friday when they take on Iceland in Manchester. They play France on Tuesday 14 June in Rotherham before returning to Manchester where they will play Italy on 18 June.
In order to qualify for the quarter final of the competition they will need to finish either first or second in their group.