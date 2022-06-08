Brits raise cash to save Great War Yorkshire Trench

John Morrison, his two sons and daughter-in-law are on a sponsored walk from Boulogne (France) to Ieper.

The Yorkshire Trench Dug-Out Site is the sole remaining original war site in the northern Ieper Salient. It consists of a trench with two wooden dugouts that serve as underground refuges. The trench was used as HQ during the Third Battle of Ypres aka the Battle of Passchendaele in 1917. The dug-out collapsed last February after changes to the water level led to a deterioration in the wood.

Unfortunately the 11,000 euros won’t suffice because the second dug-out too is in danger of collapse. Donations are welcome via this crowdfunding link.