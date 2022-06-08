Brussels Airlines axes flights “to ease work pressure”

Brussels Airlines says it’s acting in response to a request from staff that had voiced concern about work pressure this summer.

All flights affected are to European destinations.

“We selected flights for which there are sufficient alternatives” says the company’s Maaike Andries.

Less than 1% of passengers will be hit. The company intends to contact all passengers affected and offer alternative flights operated by Brussels Airlines or an associated airline. Passengers who are not satisfied by the offer can contact the company that will help them to look for an alternative. If still not happy customers can get a full refund.