Covid cases up for the first time in weeks
Figures from science health institute Sciensano show that for the first time in weeks the average number of daily infections is on the rise. Hospitalisations continue to fall. 943 patients are in hospital with Covid. The average number of deaths each day linked to the disease has fallen to 6.
In the last week on average 52 people a day were hospitalised with Covid. The figure is down 8% on the week.
943 patients with Covid are in hospital – down only 1% on the week. The figure includes patients hospitalised for other reasons, but who tested positive on admission.
66 patients with Covid are receiving critical care. The figure is down 20% on the week.
In the week to 4 June on average 1,585 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is up 21% on the week.
11,400 tests were carried out – up 7% on the week. 15.2% of tests came back positive – up 1.3%.
Belgium’s reproduction number stands at 0.95. 100 people with Covid pass it on to 95 others. The figure is up 15% on the week.
On average 6 Covid-related deaths are recorded each day. The figure is down 9% on the week.
31,800 people with Covid have died in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.