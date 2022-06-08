Covid cases up for the first time in weeks

In the last week on average 52 people a day were hospitalised with Covid. The figure is down 8% on the week.

943 patients with Covid are in hospital – down only 1% on the week. The figure includes patients hospitalised for other reasons, but who tested positive on admission.

66 patients with Covid are receiving critical care. The figure is down 20% on the week.

In the week to 4 June on average 1,585 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is up 21% on the week.

11,400 tests were carried out – up 7% on the week. 15.2% of tests came back positive – up 1.3%.

Belgium’s reproduction number stands at 0.95. 100 people with Covid pass it on to 95 others. The figure is up 15% on the week.

On average 6 Covid-related deaths are recorded each day. The figure is down 9% on the week.

31,800 people with Covid have died in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.