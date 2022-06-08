King Filip voices deepest regrets for “the injuries of the past”

During his first visit to Congo as King of Belgians Filip reaffirmed the feelings he expressed in a letter to the people of Congo on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Congolese independence two years ago.

After his visit had been postponed three times the king was clearly pleased finally to be able to address the people of Congo in person. He spoke of the deep affection and friendship felt in Belgium towards Congo and its people, of the respect for the dignity in which the Congolese people had faced aversity in the past.

He addressed the young of Congo lauding their dynamism and creativity: “You are the future of the country” he said.

The king also spoke of the Congolese culture that is so extraordinarily rich thanks to the vitality of the Congolese spirit.

“62 years ago Congo and Belgium turned a page in their history. Congo has taken its rightful place in the concert of nations. Congo is now looking to the future and that is a future Belgium wants to write together with the Congolese.”

The king said many Belgians had sincerely invested in the country’s aspirations but added discrimination and racism during the Belgian colonial period had resulted in humiliation.

The king noted Belgian pre-independence efforts had contributed to the territorial integrity of the country and that this was an integrity Belgium wished to help to safeguard also today.

Belgium supports the unity of the country.

Instability in eastern Congo – where rebel movements are active - leads to inhumane behaviour, the king said

“This cannot be allowed to continue and it is the duty of us all to address this. You can count on Belgian support to create stability in the Region of the Great Lakes and this also includes military co-operation”.