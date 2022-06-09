Papa Smurf and Jokey Smurf create mystery at church

The local vicar was not amused: “They appeared on Whit Monday. Nobody asked me for permission, so it’s quite a mystery. A church isn’t a shop window. Even in other religions this would not be appropriate. We wanted to get the Smurfs removed ASAP”.

The job was entrusted to municipal workers who have meanwhile removed the two Smurfs.

Locals didn’t seem as incensed as the local vicar about the sudden presence of Papa Smurf and Jokey Smurf on the front of their church. “It livens things up around here” said one. “You have to laugh when you go to mass”.

One local even believes he saw the culprit who put them there: “I was looking out of the window and noticed a guy on a ladder” he told VRT on condition of anonymity. “He was putting the figurines on the socles. I couldn’t quite make out who it was. I thought it was linked to the fair”.