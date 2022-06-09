Vacancies at highest ever level
The Flemish employment agency VDAB has never received notice of so many vacancies as during the past eleven months. 406,000 vacancies streamed in during this period.
The figure is up by half on the year when we experienced lockdown closures, but also up by 40% in comparison with 2019. Education features prominently on the occupation shortage list. Hospitality, entertainment, culture and sports are now also experiencing serious labour shortages. Here vacancies doubled in only a year’s time.
The employment agency points to the ending of corona measures that allowed a reopening of the economy as the cause of the surge.