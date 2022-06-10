Basic reproductive rate for coronavirus back above 1

During the past 7 days an average of 55 people were hospitalised for treatment on the ill-effects of coronavirus each day. This is 6% down on the average for the previous week. This figure includes only those hospitalised specifically due to COVID-19.

On Thursday 9 June there were 980 patients with COVID-19 that were being cared for in the country’s hospitals. This figure that includes all patients that have COVID-19 including those initially admitted for treatment for other ailments, is 1% up on a week ago.

Of those hospitalised 71 patients with COVID-19 are in intensive care.

During the week from 31 May to 6 June an average of 6 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 2% on the figures for the previous week.

Since the onset of the pandemic 31,816 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.