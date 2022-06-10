Basic reproductive rate for coronavirus back above 1
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. For the first time in many weeks the basic reproductive rate (R0) for the virus in Belgium has risen above 1.
During the week from 31 May to 6 June 1,357 new coronavirus infections were confirmed. This is 3% up on the figures for the previous week. During the same period an average of 10,090 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is 3% down on the average for the previous week. Of those tested 15.3% tested positive for the virus, a rise of 1.2 percentage points on the positivity rate during the previous week.
For the first time in many weeks the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium has risen above 1. During the week to 6 June it stood at 1.03. This means that on average every 100 people with the virus infected a further 103 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the past 7 days an average of 55 people were hospitalised for treatment on the ill-effects of coronavirus each day. This is 6% down on the average for the previous week. This figure includes only those hospitalised specifically due to COVID-19.
On Thursday 9 June there were 980 patients with COVID-19 that were being cared for in the country’s hospitals. This figure that includes all patients that have COVID-19 including those initially admitted for treatment for other ailments, is 1% up on a week ago.
Of those hospitalised 71 patients with COVID-19 are in intensive care.
During the week from 31 May to 6 June an average of 6 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 2% on the figures for the previous week.
Since the onset of the pandemic 31,816 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.