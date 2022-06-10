Belgium signs 16 million-euro deal for more and better jobs in D.R. Congo
The Federal Development Aid Minister Meryame Kitir (Flemish socialist) signed an agreement on Thursday that should provide more and better jobs in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The agreement has a budget of 16 million euro. Ms Kitir is one of several ministers, including the Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) that are accompanying King Filip and Queen Mathilde on their first state visit to Congo.
On Thursday afternoon Ms Kitir she signed the cooperation agreement with Congolese Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula.
With Belgian support, Congo intends to develop a better system of labour protection, by strengthening dialogue between employees and employers. Through measures such as better training and the creation of a real job placement service, the plan should also ensure the creation of 12,000 high-quality jobs in the country.
The Belgian initiative will later be expanded to neighbouring Rwanda and Uganda.