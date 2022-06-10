Belgium signs 16 million-euro deal for more and better jobs in D.R. Congo

On Thursday afternoon Ms Kitir she signed the cooperation agreement with Congolese Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula.

With Belgian support, Congo intends to develop a better system of labour protection, by strengthening dialogue between employees and employers. Through measures such as better training and the creation of a real job placement service, the plan should also ensure the creation of 12,000 high-quality jobs in the country.

The Belgian initiative will later be expanded to neighbouring Rwanda and Uganda.