Brussels Airlines’ pilots issue strike notice

The climate of tension between management and those that work at what is the largest airline at Brussels Airport in Zaventem (Flemish Brabant) has reached a peak. Next Wednesday cabin crew that work for the airline will decide whether they too will issue a strike notice.

The issuing of a strike notice doesn’t mean that that the pilots will definitely strike. The unions are now waiting for a response from the Brussels Airlines’ management. If there is a strike it will most likely take place at the start of the summer holidays at the beginning of July, a union source told VRT News.

The notice is backed not only by the socialist trade union BBTK, but also by the Christian trade union ACV and the liberal trade union ACLVB. In practice the strike notice means that the pilots are willing to go on strike if they deem this to be necessary.

