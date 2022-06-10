High inflation puts municipal finances under strain

All the above additional costs are having a major impact on local authorities’ financial situation. While, they should have a balanced budget by the end of the current legislature in 2024, the Belfius study now shows that some cities and municipalities already have deficites.

Traditionally the final two years of a municipal legislature tend to be more expensive than the first four years. “With what we know now, the financial shock will mainly be felt in 2022. Even if there will be another 2 index-linked pay rises 2023", Belfius says.



Also from next year local authorities will gradually see their income increase as inflation will start to affects tax revenue and rental income. Whether cities and municipalities will decide to increase local taxes remains to be seen.