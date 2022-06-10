Only half of the over-80s have got a second coronavirus booster shot

The Flemish Care and Health Agency says that an additional booster shot is important as a precautionary measure. The agency’s Joris Moonens told VRT News "We don't know what will come our way in the summer and the months thereafter. Currently we have a number of Omikron variants doing the rounds.”

"We are of course making this offer to provide the most vulnerable before we see deaths and hospital admissions increase."

Mr Moonens, believes there could be several reasons why people many people over 80 have not taken up the offer of an additional booster jab.

"People have already been vaccinated several times and are now perhaps looking more towards autumn to get their second booster. In the minds of many people, corona also seems to have faded into the background. All these factors will be playing a role."

As the booster vaccine campaign is still underway, the Health and Care Agency expects that the percentage of people over 80 who accept the invitation for the second booster will increase during the coming weeks.