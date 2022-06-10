Price of petrol to reach new record level

Despite the rise in the maximum price of a litre of petrol 95 (E10), the maximum price payable for a litre of the more expensive petrol 98 (E5) will fall by 0.8 eurocent to 2.394 euro/litre.

The maximum price of a litre of LPG will also fall from tomorrow by 3.4 eurocent to 0.769 euro/litre.

Meanwhile, the maximum price that can be charged for a litre of diesel (B7) will remain unchanged at 2.1880 euro/litre.

The maximum price payable for a litre of heating oil will go up again from tomorrow. Those ordering more than 2,000 litres will have to pay 1.4516 euro/litre, a rise of 3.08 eurocent on the current maximum price.