18,000 young person’s season tickets sold since MIVB reduced their price to 12 euro/annum

The idea is to get young people used to using public transport while they are young in the hope that they will continue to choose to use sustainable transport options when they get older. The Brussels Transport Minister Elke Van den Brandt (Flemish green) told the Brussels regional news platform Bruzz that "Everyone’s a winner if we can stimulate young people to use sustainable transport options”.

Since July 2021 schoolchildren and students aged between 12 and 24 have been able to purchase an annual season ticket for the MIVB’s network of buses, trams and metro services for 12 euro. The cut-price tariff was extended to cover all 12 to 24 year-old from 1 February this year.

The price reduction has proved to be a big success with the number of season tickets sold last year (when the reduced tariff still only applied to those in full-time education) up 50% compared with 2019. Since 1 February when those aged 24 and young that are not in full-time education saw the price they have to pay for a season ticket fall from 499 euro/annum to 12 euro/annum, 18,000 additional season tickets have been sold to young people.

“The young person’s season ticket is a great success, and we are very pleased about that. Almost half of the season tickets have been sold to new customers”, a delighted Ms Van Den Brandt told VRT News.