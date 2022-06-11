3M allowed to partially resume production at its Zwijndrecht plant

The news that 3M had been given permission to start the proceedings necessary to enable it to resume production at Zwijndrecht was first announced by the American business news service Bloomberg. The Flemish Environment Minister confirms this, but stresses that this only concerns part of the production process at the plant.

"There is still not enough information available on all the production processes for them to be declared safe," Ms Demir said. "After a thorough screening of 3M's documentation, the Care and Health Agency and the Enforcement Department have only given the green light for a specific number of processes to be restarted, insofar as these do not endanger the environment and health. Their decision was based on advice from external experts."

It was 3M itself that shut down several production processes in March because it was unable to meet the new waste discharge standards that had been imposed.

"The company entered into talks with the Enforcement Department on an action plan that would allow it to start up again sufficiently safely," Ms Demir added. "The action plan has been approved by the Enforcement Department, which means that the company will be allowed to restart these activities."

Ms Demir is keen to stress that the decission only concerns the production process that the Enforcement Department has deemed to be safe all other processes will remain on hold.