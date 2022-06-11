A sad end for Leuven owl family: father dead, mother missing and chicks taken to a bird sanctuary

The owls had set up home in a nest that they had built at a building belonging to Leuven University (KUL). They had been there for around 6 months. In the spring the two adult owls were joined by their three chicks.

The city authorities and the university kept the exact location of the nest a secret. Last week the mother owl was found to have gone missing and the father owl died. The chicks that were almost ready to fly the nest remained. However, malnourishment meant that they were in bad health.

Writing on his Facebook wall the Leuven City Environment Alderman Thomas Van Oppens said that he hopes that the chicks make it. "This morning the father owl was unfortunately found dead under the nest. The mother owl appears to not have been seen for several days and two of the chicks had fallen out of the nest. The last chick that was still in the nest was brought down by a cherry picker. It was decided that the chicks should be taken to the bird sanctuary in Heusden-Zolder. They are being well cared for there and we hope for a speedy recovery”.