Deal with Engie on keeping reactors open beyond 2025 needed by the end of the summer says Energy Minister

The two reactors are located at Belgium’s two nuclear power stations, Doel in east Flanders and Tihange in Liège Province.

Ms Van der Straeten is currently negotiating with Engie on the conditions for keeping the reactors open for longer than was originally planned. Progress at the talks is reported to be difficult.

Engie wants the Belgian state to stump up some of the cost of keeping the reactors open for longer. However, time is running out and to ensure future energy supply security and agreement is needed before September.