Flemish Green elect two new co-leaders

Around 7,000 members of Groen were able to take part in the vote that was held at the Event Lounge in the Brussels municipality of Schaerbeek. For the first time in a Flemish green party leadership election party members that wished to were also able to cast their vote digitally. 38% of party members voted in the leadership election. Jeremie Vaneeckhout and Nadia Naji gained 57% the votes.

37-year-old Jeremie Vaneeckhout comes from Anzegem in West Flanders. He was the party’s Vice-Chairman of Groen and is a Member of the Flemish Parliament. He has three daughters.

30-year-old Nadia Naji is the co-chair of the Flemish greens’ branch in the Brussels municipality of Sint-Jans-Molenbeek. She works as an advisor to the Brussels Transport Minister Elke Van Den Brandt.

Mr Vaneeckhoudt and Ms Naji finished well ahead of the two other duos that had thrown their hats into the ring.

In second place were the Brussels regional MP Benjumea-Moreno (30) and the member of the Flemish Parliament Elisabeth Meuleman. 46-year-old Ms Meuleman is from Oudenaarde in East Flanders and is the party’s group leader in the Flemish Parliament. They gained 35% of the votes.

In third place were 32-year-old Jenne Boeve from Ghent (East Flanders) and 29-year-old Jad Amine Zeitouni from Brussels. They gained just 6% of the votes.