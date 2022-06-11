Three people found dead at a house in Leuven

VRT News sources say that police were called to the house on the Zavelstraat after neighbours heard shouting. The Leuven Judicial Authorities’ Spokeswoman Sarah Callewaert told VRT News that “When police entered the house they found three bodies, all of which had sustained several knife wounds. Detectives and a police surgeon are at the scene to try and ascertain what exactly happened. This is currently still unclear”.

The three people found dead are a 53-year-old woman that lived at the house, her 23-year-old son, who lived there with his mother and a 47-year-old family friend. What is still unclear is whether the deaths came about as a result of a domestic incident or if someone from outside the household was involved. The Judicial Authorities are keeping all avenues of investigation open. They hope to provide more information later on Saturday.