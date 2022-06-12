Late equaliser denies Devils victory

Wales appeared to have taken the lead just 5 minutes into the game when Ampadu found the back of the net. However, the VAR disallowed the goal for offside in the build up to the Welshman's shot. Wales continued to push forward and this proved problematic for the Belgians.

Boyata allowed a James cross to slip through his legs. Thankfully Bale was unable to put the ball into goal. At the other end Youri Tielemans looked dangerous for Belgium.

As the match went on the Belgians gradually got more into the game. However, they lacked finesse. Carrasco’s shot from a De Bruyne cross was easily saved by Hennessey. A little later Carrasco got another chance to score, but missed his shot completely.