Man dies after his car veers off the road and lands in a river in Ghent

The Ghent Local Police Service Spokesman Matto Langeraert told journalists that at "Around 6 o'clock this morning, the police received a call that a car had landed in the River Leie at Nieuwbrugkaai. The car was retrieved from the water and attempts were made to resuccitate the driver. However, these efforts were to no avail. The 29-year-old driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved"

The car ended up in the water at a sharp bend in the road. A police surgeon and a road traffic accident investigation expert have been appointed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

It is not yet clear whether the motorist was driving too fast. It is not the first time that a car has landed in the River Leie in Ghent and that a motorist and/or a passenger has died as a result.