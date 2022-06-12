Man shot in the centre of Brussels

The Brussels-Capital-Elsene Local Police Service received reports of a shooting in the city centre at around 8:20pm on Saturday. Police Spokeswoman Ilse Van de keere told journalists that "The emergency services went to the scene straight away. When they arrived, they found one victim. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition”.

The police cordoned off the area where the shooting took place. Underground tram services between the Rogier and the De Brouckère metro stations were suspended for a time.

The circumstances surround and the motive for the shooting are still unclear. The Brussels Judicial Authorities have launched an investigation and the Brussels-Capital-Elsene Local Police Service have prioritised their efforts to try and apprehend the person or persons responsible for the incident.