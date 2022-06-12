Still more than 1,000 containers with goods for Russia blocked at Flemish ports

More than 1,000 containers with goods destined for customers in Russia remain stuck of the quayside at the ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge. The EU has severely limited exports to Russia due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Before any containers can leave for Russia, they must first be checked by customs to ensure that they don’t contain any goods that are on the EU’s blacklist. Some of the containers have already been checked but the customs are still awaiting clarification about their content