Very big and rather smelly, the titan arum is in bloom at Meise Botanical Gardens

Visitors to the Botanical Gardens at Meise in Flemish Brabant this weekend will have the chance to see the world’s biggest flower. The gardens’ titan arum plant is currently in bloom and this produces the biggest flower of any plant known to mankind. Those planning to go and look at the plant need to be aware that in addition to its size the plant’s flower has one other distinctive characteristic, the repugnant smell that it emits. The bad small, compared by some to rotting fish or rotting meat, is designed to attract insects. The plant remains in bloom for just 72 hours.