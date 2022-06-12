World record attempt with solar car at Lommel test track

The 'Highway', a test track, is part of the Ford’s Lommel Proving Ground. The students’ aim is to cover more than 924km and so break the record set by the Dutch solar team from the Technincal University of Delft. The record attempt with the BluePoint Atlas car will continue well into Sunday evening.

A fully charged battery allows the car to travel around 40km. In order to cover any more than that the Belgian Solar Team will have to rely on their vehicle’s solar panels providing sufficient electricity to replenish the batteries while it is in motion.

Whether this will be the case will depend not only on the car itself, but also on the weather conditions.