Bank robberies are almost a thing of the past

Modern banks have tighter internal security procedures in place than was the case 10 years ago. There is also better CCTV surveillance in place, better alarm systems and so-called “intelligent safes” that cover their contents with ink if they are tampered with, rendering any cash that is inside them unusable. However, the main reason that the number of bank robberies has fallen so sharply is that there is simply far less cash present at banks these days.

Febelfin’s Isabelle Marchand told VRT News that "These days when you to want to make a cash withdrawl from a bank you will, for example, need to let the bank know in advance and make an appointment”.

"There is hardly any cash present at bank branches and this makes it less attractive for criminals to carry out bank robberies”, Ms Marchand concludes.