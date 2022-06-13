Bank robberies are almost a thing of the past
The number of bank robberies in Belgium has fallen dramatically in recent years. According to figures from the banking federation Febelfin last year there was just 1 bank robbery in Belgium. This compares with more than 100 in 2008. The number of robberies in which explosives are used to break into cash machines has also fallen drastically as has the number of break-ins at banks. Febelfin says that this is because banks have better security systems in place to prevent break-in and also because there is much less cash present inside branches of high street banks.
Figures released by Febelfin show that in 2021 there was just 1 bank robbery in the whole of Belgium. The Federal Police website reveals that the robbery took place at a branch of the CPH bank at Gilly, near Charleroi (Hainaut).
In 2020 there was also just one bank robbery. 10 years ago there were still 44 bank robbery and in 2008 there were more than 100.
Almost no cash at bank branches
Modern banks have tighter internal security procedures in place than was the case 10 years ago. There is also better CCTV surveillance in place, better alarm systems and so-called “intelligent safes” that cover their contents with ink if they are tampered with, rendering any cash that is inside them unusable. However, the main reason that the number of bank robberies has fallen so sharply is that there is simply far less cash present at banks these days.
Febelfin’s Isabelle Marchand told VRT News that "These days when you to want to make a cash withdrawl from a bank you will, for example, need to let the bank know in advance and make an appointment”.
"There is hardly any cash present at bank branches and this makes it less attractive for criminals to carry out bank robberies”, Ms Marchand concludes.