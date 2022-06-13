Difficult times for hay fever sufferers

The reason that there is so much pollen in the air is that a lot of grass types are currently in bloom, and they spread an awful lot of pollen.

The public health science institute Sciensano advises people that suffer from hay fever to avoid outdoor activities as much as possible and to wear sunglasses if they don’t already wear glasses to enable them to see properly.

Suffers are also advised to rinse their noise regularly and to wash their hair before they go to bed.