Dr Mukwege: "The Royals' visit to Bukavu shows their humanity"
On the final day of their week-long visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo, King Filip and Queen Mathilde visited the hospital run by the Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Denis Mukwege. The hospital is located in Panzi on the outskirts of Bukavu, in the east of Congo. The hospital cares for the many victims of sexual violence in the region. Speaking during the visit Queen Mathilde said that “We are speechless in the face of the testimonies of these women who have been touched to the depths of themselves".
During his speech Dr Mukwege thanked the Belgian Royals for visiting the hospital. The 67-year-old globally renowned Congolese gynecologist also stressed that "Congolese people deserve the same treatment as other people that are suffering". This was a reference to how the international community often applies double standards in the treatment of victims of war.
At his hospital in Panzi Dr. Mukwege (archive photo below)) treats women, mainly victims of sexual violence. He once described sexual violence as a weapon of war used by the combative forces in Kivu. The women are given medical and psychological care at the hospital and are given help to facilitate their reintegration into their communities.
One victim told visiting journalists that “I was raped in Gabon and treated at Panzi hospital. After that, I didn't want to go back to my village or my country. Dr. Mukwege then offered me training and I have now been working here for seven months as a midwife, which allows me to raise my five children."
Dr. Mukwege attaches great importance to the visit of the Belgian royal couple to his region. Eastern Congo has been plagued by a major resurgence of tensions during past few weeks. "It's a very strong signal. After their meetings in Kinshasa and Lubumbashi, the royal couple has come into contact with the population here and the witnessed suffering of women. This shows their humanity."
The hospital is now waiting for Belgium and other counties to raise the issue of the security situation in Eastern Congo at international fora.
"At the international level, there are double standards. The whole world pours out its heart about the conflict in Ukraine, but we hardly talk about what is happening here.", the Nobel Peace Prize winner said.
The hospital is as critical of the M23 rebels and the support they receive from abroad as it is of the Congolese government. "The influx of victims is relentless and most perpetrators enjoy impunity. There are good laws, but they are not enforced. We hope the royal visit will put pressure on the government to reform the justice system," Dr Neema Rhukunghu told journalists.
The hospital cooperates with the University of Liège on a project for the reintegration of victims into their communities. Women, but also some men, are often shunned by members of their communities after they have suffered sexual violence. "Although their physical injuries are treated here, there is sometimes disappointment on the side of the victims, even frustration. With the Liège team we focus on recognition. We try to make the communities understand that the victims are not responsible for what happened to them."
Liège University is not the only Belgian organisations that collaborates with the clinic. The Limburg company Glim Service has spent the last two weeks carrying out work to improve facilities in the operating theatre. The company’s Director Angelo Cruysberghs told journalists that
“This hospital is extremely advanced even by Belgian standards. The Nobel Prize and other honours received by Dr. Mukwege made it easier for him to raise funds thanks to his worldwide reputation."
Queen Mathilde said that she and the King had been very touched by what they had seen during their visit. She promised the victims that she and King Filip will be their spokespersons, not only in the Congo but also "outside the borders" of the country. The visit was the last leg of the royal couple's stay in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The delegation dined again on Sunday evening in Lubumbashi, before returning to Belgium on Monday