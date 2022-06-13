Dr Mukwege: "The Royals' visit to Bukavu shows their humanity"

Dr. Mukwege attaches great importance to the visit of the Belgian royal couple to his region. Eastern Congo has been plagued by a major resurgence of tensions during past few weeks. "It's a very strong signal. After their meetings in Kinshasa and Lubumbashi, the royal couple has come into contact with the population here and the witnessed suffering of women. This shows their humanity."

The hospital is now waiting for Belgium and other counties to raise the issue of the security situation in Eastern Congo at international fora.

"At the international level, there are double standards. The whole world pours out its heart about the conflict in Ukraine, but we hardly talk about what is happening here.", the Nobel Peace Prize winner said.

The hospital is as critical of the M23 rebels and the support they receive from abroad as it is of the Congolese government. "The influx of victims is relentless and most perpetrators enjoy impunity. There are good laws, but they are not enforced. We hope the royal visit will put pressure on the government to reform the justice system," Dr Neema Rhukunghu told journalists.

The hospital cooperates with the University of Liège on a project for the reintegration of victims into their communities. Women, but also some men, are often shunned by members of their communities after they have suffered sexual violence. "Although their physical injuries are treated here, there is sometimes disappointment on the side of the victims, even frustration. With the Liège team we focus on recognition. We try to make the communities understand that the victims are not responsible for what happened to them."

Liège University is not the only Belgian organisations that collaborates with the clinic. The Limburg company Glim Service has spent the last two weeks carrying out work to improve facilities in the operating theatre. The company’s Director Angelo Cruysberghs told journalists that

“This hospital is extremely advanced even by Belgian standards. The Nobel Prize and other honours received by Dr. Mukwege made it easier for him to raise funds thanks to his worldwide reputation."

Queen Mathilde said that she and the King had been very touched by what they had seen during their visit. She promised the victims that she and King Filip will be their spokespersons, not only in the Congo but also "outside the borders" of the country. The visit was the last leg of the royal couple's stay in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The delegation dined again on Sunday evening in Lubumbashi, before returning to Belgium on Monday