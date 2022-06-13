Man and woman detained in Kessel-Lo murder investigation have been released

A man and a woman were taken in for questioning after two properties were searched in Leuven on Monday morning.

It's not yet clear who the man and the woman are and what their connection is to the case. The Public Prosecutor's Office cannot say whether the two are known to the victims. They were detained at two different locations on Monday morning and were questioned by the police before being released.

On Friday night three bodies were found in a house in Kessel-Lo. They were the bodies of a 54-year-old woman that lived at the house, her 23-year-old son, who lived their with her there and a 47-year-old family friend. All three victims had been stabbed to death. Autopsies on the victims’ bodies are currently underway.