National Bank predicts that inflation will slow after the summer, but warns of high public debt
The National Bank of Belgium (NBB) forecasts that inflation levels will start to fall after the summer. In a report published on Monday morning the National Bank says that there won’t be a recession. Nevertheless, the report issues a stark warning about public debt.
In recent months the level of inflation has risen sharply and is currently above 8%. In other words what you were able to buy last year for 100 euro now costs you 108 euro. The economic boom that followed the worst of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and above all spiraling energy prices have all served to fuel inflation.
The National Bank of Belgium’s 6-monthly report offers some hope with regard to inflation. The report says that after the summer inflation will start to fall and that by the end of 2023 it will be back under 2%. Inflation levels of 2% or less are considered to be normal and “safe” levels of inflation in an economy that is growing at a normal pace.
As well as having an impact on our own households’ budgets, inflation also has an impact on public finances and on the economic situation in the country as a whole. The National Bank of Belgium forecasts that the Belgian economy will stabalise during the next few months. A recession is currently not on the cards. The economy will start to pick up again towards the end of the year, while at the same time inflation will start to fall.
Energy prices
In its report the National Bank of Belgium calls the big rise in energy prices “A great impoverishment for the Belgian economy”. Families are generally spared thanks to the system of index-linked rises in wages and benefits. Those in employment, pensioners and those on benefits have seen their income rise several times during the past year thanks to wages, pensions and benefits being index-linked.
However, the National Bank of Belgium warns that the sizable increase in wage costs during the past year or so is weighing on companies’ competitiveness. Most other countries don’t have a system that pegs wages, pensions and benefits to inflation.
Although families are impacted less than companies some families particular lower middle-class families are being adversely affected by the surge in inflation, particular the big rise in energy costs. They are on relatively low wages, but still earn too much to, for example, benefit from the cheaper “social” energy tariff.
Public debt
Public debt continues to give cause for concern. Although public debt will fall modestly during the next few years it will still be above 5% GDP in 2024.
The National Bank of Belgium says that this gives cause for concern. The Bank’s Governor Pierre Wunsch told VRT News that “If there is a recession we will not have the situation under control. We don’t have the buffers to be able to withstand the next shock. Politicians should stop making people believe that they can continue to compensate people for everything”.
The National Bank says that urgent measures are needed to tackle public debt, certainly given the rise in interest rates as lending money will become more and more expensive. A country that is no longer able to refinance its debts can end up in difficulties.