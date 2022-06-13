National Bank predicts that inflation will slow after the summer, but warns of high public debt

In recent months the level of inflation has risen sharply and is currently above 8%. In other words what you were able to buy last year for 100 euro now costs you 108 euro. The economic boom that followed the worst of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and above all spiraling energy prices have all served to fuel inflation.

The National Bank of Belgium’s 6-monthly report offers some hope with regard to inflation. The report says that after the summer inflation will start to fall and that by the end of 2023 it will be back under 2%. Inflation levels of 2% or less are considered to be normal and “safe” levels of inflation in an economy that is growing at a normal pace.

As well as having an impact on our own households’ budgets, inflation also has an impact on public finances and on the economic situation in the country as a whole. The National Bank of Belgium forecasts that the Belgian economy will stabalise during the next few months. A recession is currently not on the cards. The economy will start to pick up again towards the end of the year, while at the same time inflation will start to fall.