Nick Cave visits Antwerp chippy: “He ordered our homemade mushroom croquette”
Staff at an Antwerp chip shop couldn’t believe their eyes on Saturday evening when none other than the Australian singer Nick Cave walked in to order a portion of chips. The 65-year-old whose musical career spans almost 50 years walked into to the Frieterij chip shop in the Berchem district of the city and ordered chips and one of Frieterij’s home-made mushroom croquettes. The owner of the chip shop Leonard Glazema says that the singer chose to eat in and that he his entourage enjoyed their meals. Mr Glazema added that “The lad that served him didn’t recognise him at first”.
On Sunday Nick Cave performed with his group ‘The Bad Seeds’ at a festival in The Netherlands. The day before the performance he decided to go on trip to Antwerp. After a day’s sight-seeing he and his entourage decided to sample the local cuisine and what is more Belgian than chips from a local “frituur”?
Leonard Glazema was both surprised and delighted to welcome Nick Cave to his chip shop. Mr Glazema expects a rush on his homemade mushroom croquettes now it is known that Nick Cave has eaten one of them.
“We don’t exactly know why he chose our chip shop, but it is a real honour. Apparently, there was a Belgian with him. Maybe he recommended us because we’re quite well-known in Antwerp. We once received an award for our stew”, Mr Glazema told VRT Radio 2.