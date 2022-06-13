Nick Cave visits Antwerp chippy: “He ordered our homemade mushroom croquette”

On Sunday Nick Cave performed with his group ‘The Bad Seeds’ at a festival in The Netherlands. The day before the performance he decided to go on trip to Antwerp. After a day’s sight-seeing he and his entourage decided to sample the local cuisine and what is more Belgian than chips from a local “frituur”?

Leonard Glazema was both surprised and delighted to welcome Nick Cave to his chip shop. Mr Glazema expects a rush on his homemade mushroom croquettes now it is known that Nick Cave has eaten one of them.

“We don’t exactly know why he chose our chip shop, but it is a real honour. Apparently, there was a Belgian with him. Maybe he recommended us because we’re quite well-known in Antwerp. We once received an award for our stew”, Mr Glazema told VRT Radio 2.