University suspends diplomat’s son after sexual assault allegations

The 21-year-old appeared before the university’s disciplinary commission on 20 May. The commission found that there was enough evidence of sexual assault and inappropriate behaviour for the student to be sanctioned.

The university received a total of 23 complaints against the student. 15 of these were about inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour including making racist and denigrating comments to fellow students. The student is also accused of having held a knife to the throat of a fellow student.

There were also 8 complaints concerning sexual aggression. The student allegedly locked his victims up in his room where he sexually assaulted them. All the alleged incidents took place in 2020 and 2021.

VUB confirms the existence of the complaints made against the student and says that the Vice-Rector took measures against the student at the end of January 2022. The student was banned from drinking alcohol on campus or while at VUB student accommodation. He was also banned from being alone in his room with any one person. He was also told to avoid all contact with any of his alleged victims.