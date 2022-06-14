“Strikes? Nobody will notice”

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels Mr O’Leary seemed quite relaxed about the prospect. He didn’t anticipate making any concessions and labelled the unions’ grievances “total rubbish”.

The Ryanair CEO doesn’t believe significant strike action will materialise and claims he has agreements with unions representing 90% of pilots and cabin crews.

Talks between unions representing Belgian cabin crews and the Ryanair management continue Wednesday. Mr O’Leary says headway is being made and in time the outcome will be successful.

Belgian cabin crews struck in April, but the Ryanair CEO says 60% of flights went head. Passengers were alerted ahead of time and were able to rebook or get a refund.

Mr O’Leary doesn’t believe cabin crews will strike at the end of June and if they do impact will be minimal as 60% of Belgian flights are accomplished with aircraft flying in from abroad.

Belgian unions accuse Ryanair of systematically failing to comply with Belgian labour laws. Cabin crews describe the CEO as a kind of Scrooge, who obliges them to pay for any mineral water consumed during the flight. Mr O’Leary says it’s a low-cost airline and if anybody wants anything on board, they are supposed to pay for it, but everybody can bring their own food and drink on board if they wish.