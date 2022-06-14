Childminder responsible for shaken baby syndrome?

The childminder at the centre of the controversy is no longer caring for children and is awaiting questioning. A boy in the woman’s care has been in a critical care ward in hospital for several weeks now after he was believed to have been violently shaken. Prosecutors have started an investigation into GBH and are trying to establish what exactly happened. A second child ended up in hospital with symptoms of shaken baby syndrome two years ago, but the case was subpoenaed due to lack of evidence.



Meanwhile, following this second incident, the children's agency has revoked the childminder's licence.