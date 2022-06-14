COVID-19: hospitalisations and new cases up

In the last week on average over 60 people a day were hospitalised with Covid. The figure is up 15% on the week.

889 patients with Covid are in hospital – up 1% on the week. The figure includes patients hospitalised for other reasons, but who tested positive on admission.

62 patients with Covid are receiving critical care. The figure is down 6% on the week.

In the week to 10 June on average 1,878 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is up 19% on the week.

10,241 tests were carried out – down 3% on the week. 19.4% of tests came back positive – up 4.4%.

Belgium’s reproduction number stands at 1.10. 100 people with Covid pass it on to 110 others. The figure is up 14% on the week.

On average just under 6 Covid-related deaths are recorded each day. The figure is down 5% on the week.

31,835 people with Covid have died in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.