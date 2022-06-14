COVID-19: hospitalisations and new cases up
Figures from science health institute Sciensano show that more patients are being hospitalised with Covid. The average number of daily infections is on the rise too with well over 1,800 new cases registered each day. 889 patients are in hospital with Covid. The average number of deaths each day linked to the disease stands at 6.
In the last week on average over 60 people a day were hospitalised with Covid. The figure is up 15% on the week.
889 patients with Covid are in hospital – up 1% on the week. The figure includes patients hospitalised for other reasons, but who tested positive on admission.
62 patients with Covid are receiving critical care. The figure is down 6% on the week.
In the week to 10 June on average 1,878 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is up 19% on the week.
10,241 tests were carried out – down 3% on the week. 19.4% of tests came back positive – up 4.4%.
Belgium’s reproduction number stands at 1.10. 100 people with Covid pass it on to 110 others. The figure is up 14% on the week.
On average just under 6 Covid-related deaths are recorded each day. The figure is down 5% on the week.
31,835 people with Covid have died in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.