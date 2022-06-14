Court reports asylum authorities to prosecutors for “systematic lack of care”

The Brussels labour court has informed prosecutors of acts that may open Fedasil up to prosecution.

Belgium’s 30,000 reception places for asylum seekers are routinely filled every day nowadays. As a result asylum seekers arriving in the country are often obliged to wait for several days before they are offered accommodation. Individual asylum seekers who take their case of a lack of care to court are often vindicated. Since the beginning of the year the asylum agency Fedasil has been convicted over 1,000 times.

The Brussels labour court has now ruled that the asylum agency is systematically and intentionally not providing care for asylum seekers. The buck ends with Mr Mahdi, who is in charge of organising asylum care. Prosecutors are now examining whether any criminal acts have been committed.

Refugee organisation Vluchtelingenwerk Vlaanderen says it’s not good enough that the asylum secretary is “trying” to create extra places: “He should deliver results for everybody who qualifies for an asylum application” says Tine Claus. “It’s only right that a court insists on delivery”.

The refugee organisation speaks of providing emergency accommodation in hotels. Earlier Mr Mahdi announced the creation of extra places that could be activated when the need arose, but Claus denies these have been created.

“The length of time people spend in the asylum procedure is extremely long. People are having to wait ages for a decision and that is putting pressure on the system”.

Mr Mahdi denies wilful negligence but insists many of the thousands of asylum seekers that arrive in Belgium each month have already been offered care in other EU states. He says Belgium prioritises people who haven’t been offered board and lodging in another EU state first.

“At a time when places are limited, we believe this is a fair system. We have to prioritise, but everybody who needs care receives a reception place ASAP.”.

Vluchtelingenwerk Vlaanderen points to the situation of single men, who it claims have systematically been left out in the cold for months.

Mr Mahdi doesn’t believe hotels are the answer but says the system needs to be repaired by ensuring that people that should be cared for abroad receive this help there.

Fedasil is to appeal the court’s decision.