Inferno in Arendonk after e-scooter battery explodes

Fortunately roofers were on hand to put out the blaze. The roofers, who were at work in the neighbourhood, heard an explosion and rushed to the scene. They discovered what is being described as a small inferno after the scooter’s battery overheated and exploded. The roofers put out the fire and alerted the fire service.

Resident Serge Claes wasn’t at home at the time but received a call at work: “I was told my garden house was ablaze. Nobody but my mother was at home. The roofers dragged the scooter outside and immediately started to put out the fire”.

“When they arrived fire-fighters put the battery in a tank of water as they measured extreme temperatures. The battery needs to cool off in water for two days.”

Damage is limited to the scooter, a lawnmower and a barbecue set.