Man who tried to get from balcony to balcony is dead

Tragedy struck in the seaside resort of Oostduinkerke (Koksijde – West Flanders) yesterday. The man failed in his efforts and fell two storeys ending up on the pavement. He suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to hospital after neighbours offered first aid.

The man suffered serious loss of blood from the head wound and arrived in hospital in a critical condition. Neighbours say he had only moved in five months ago. He was friendly, but why he had embarked upon this escapade, wearing toe slippers, is beyond the comprehension of several neighbours.