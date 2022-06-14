Post-mortem reveals 3 murder victims died in frenzied attack
A person or persons unknown are being held responsible for the deaths of three people at a property in Kessel-Lo (Leuven – Flemish Brabant) last weekend. None of the three people found murdered was responsible for any of the killings an autopsy has established. Prosecutors confirm that the victims died as a result of “innumerable” stab wound.
The bodies of three people, the 54-year-old female resident, her 23-year-old son and a family friend, aged 47, were discovered at a property on Friday night.
The post-mortem shows a third party inflicted stab wounds to all victims causing their deaths. Prosecutors note the victims also display numerous defensive wounds.
A man and a woman detained during house searches on Monday have been released after questioning. Police are unwilling to comment further on this.