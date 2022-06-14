Post-mortem reveals 3 murder victims died in frenzied attack

The bodies of three people, the 54-year-old female resident, her 23-year-old son and a family friend, aged 47, were discovered at a property on Friday night.

The post-mortem shows a third party inflicted stab wounds to all victims causing their deaths. Prosecutors note the victims also display numerous defensive wounds.

A man and a woman detained during house searches on Monday have been released after questioning. Police are unwilling to comment further on this.