Post-mortem reveals 3 murder victims died in frenzied attack

A person or persons unknown are being held responsible for the deaths of three people at a property in Kessel-Lo (Leuven – Flemish Brabant) last weekend.  None of the three people found murdered was responsible for any of the killings an autopsy has established. Prosecutors confirm that the victims died as a result of “innumerable” stab wound.

The bodies of three people, the 54-year-old female resident, her 23-year-old son and a family friend, aged 47, were discovered at a property on Friday night.

The post-mortem shows a third party inflicted stab wounds to all victims causing their deaths.  Prosecutors note the victims also display numerous defensive wounds.

A man and a woman detained during house searches on Monday have been released after questioning.  Police are unwilling to comment further on this.

