Tropical temperatures by Friday

Tuesday is sunny with high altitude cloud entering the country from the south west and highs of 24°C.

On Wednesday inland temperatures rise to 27°C; 22°C on the Flemish Coast.

Thursday will be a cloudier day, but still sunny and hot with highs of 27°C.

On Friday expect highs between 25°C and 30°C. After a cloudier start mainly sunny.

Tropical temperatures and highs between 28°C and 33°C are forecast for Saturday. It should stay dry though high altitude cloud will move in from the north west.

Don’t forget your sunscreen and to drink enough.