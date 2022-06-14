Tropical temperatures by Friday
The Met Office is forecasting warmer temperatures every day of the week with tropical heat and temperatures of 30°C inland by Friday.
Tuesday is sunny with high altitude cloud entering the country from the south west and highs of 24°C.
On Wednesday inland temperatures rise to 27°C; 22°C on the Flemish Coast.
Thursday will be a cloudier day, but still sunny and hot with highs of 27°C.
On Friday expect highs between 25°C and 30°C. After a cloudier start mainly sunny.
Tropical temperatures and highs between 28°C and 33°C are forecast for Saturday. It should stay dry though high altitude cloud will move in from the north west.
Don’t forget your sunscreen and to drink enough.