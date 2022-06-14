VIDEO: Nurse attacked at Antwerp hospital

The nurse was attacked by a 21-year-old, who entered the hospital and took one of the wheelchairs that are readily available at the entrance and then proceeded to execute turns in the wheelchair inside the A&E department. Nurse Stef Vanlee, who is also an actor who stars in the programme “Dertigers”, approached the young man and enquired whether he was seeking help but was met by laughter and was attacked.

“When the guy poked fun at me I told him to leave. I drove him to the entrance. He then jumped up and attacked me” says Vanlee.

The nurse assisted by a receptionist managed to overpower his assailant. Police, who attended the scene, detained a 21-year-old for offering resistance. The young man is known to the authorities and has been involved in similar incidents in the past.

Aggression targeting care workers seems to be on the rise. One in every three care workers says he or she experienced aggression at work during the past six months.