“Don’t fly from Brussels on 20 June”
Brussels Airport is advising against departures on 20 June. This is the day that security staff at the airport have announced strike action. Brussels Airlines has decided to cancel half its flights on that day.
20 June is a day of national protest by Belgium’s trade unions. They are seeking higher wages and changes to the legislation that restricts the scope for pay increases. Unions representing security staff at Brussels Airport announced on Saturday that they too are joining Monday’s national protest against the cost-of-living crisis.
The strike among security staff at the airport is expected to cause significant disruption.
Belgian flag carrier Brussels Airlines is cancelling half its flights on 20 June.