“Low incomes cutting back on food and health care by up to half”

Belgium is currently experiencing rampant inflation of 9%. It’s the highest level in four decades. But is people’s perception of price rises, correct? Knack enlisted the help of a specialised agency Kantar that quizzed over 2,000 Belgians about their spending power. “Though food inflation stands at 6% most people think food has become far more expensive” explains Knack’s Ewald Pironet.

Behavioural scientists link this overestimation to the wealth of reports about price increases in the media.

Belgians are experiencing the price increases in different ways. One in three Belgians claim they haven’t made any cutbacks since the surge in energy prices started. Among over 50s nearly 40% are not making any cutbacks, but people on low income i.e. less than 1,500 euros are cutting back and are feeling the pinch.

Visits to the pub and the restaurant are the first to go. Then cutbacks start to affect clothes and energy. However, Knack’s research reveals people are not yet cutting back on holidays or cultural activities.

People cutting back on energy will heat their homes less and try to limit the use of lighting and other appliances. One in seven is now switching to burning wood to cut down on gas or electricity.

There are few cutbacks on essentials like food and health care but among people on low income this is far more common. “Some people are cutting back by a third, even by half” says Pironet.

The journalist argues that the government took general measures that benefit everybody like the VAT cut on energy. “People on low income need the help, while not everybody needed the VAT cut. Despite high inflation middle income households can take it”.

People don’t seem impressed by government action either. Only 15% of people applaud the measures, while half feel European, Belgian and devolved administrations are shirking their responsibilities.