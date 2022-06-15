Average seafront flat in Knokke now over a million euros

The resort of Westende experienced the highest surge in prices: up 18.4% taking the average flat in this resort to over 182,000 euros. Despite the hike Westende remains the cheapest resort on the Flemish Riviera.

Knokke remains the most expensive with the average flat going for 589,000 euros – up only 3% on the year.

Seafront apartments on the coast now cost over 365,000 euros on average. Notary Bart Van Opstal explains more people are investing in coastal real estate and flats on the front have the best location and are seen as the best investment. De Panne is the cheapest resort for a seafront apartment with prices of 229,000 euros on average. In Knokke you will pay over a million euros – up 15.7% on the year.

Despite the price rises coastal real estate remains in demand. Notaries recorded a 13.4% increase in sales in 2021 in comparison with the previous year. Van Opstal links the increased interest to the pandemic. The surge first noticed in 2020 continued last year.

Ostend, our biggest resort, recorded the highest number of sales: up 23.8% on the year. Knokke and Koksijde followed. Only in Bredene and Zeebrugge (Bruges) were there fewer transactions.