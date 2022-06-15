Ghent University Hospital sounds the alarm about button batteries

Surgeons at the hospital had to remove button batteries from the bodies of six children last year. “In previous years we were confronted with two or three cases” explains gastrointestinal expert Prof Saskia Vande Velde.

Vande Velde believes the rise is linked to the pandemic and the fact more people were at home. “It’s usually at home that such incidents occur. Button batters come from everyday items, toys, a watch, the remote. Children will put anything in their mouths”.

Batteries often get stuck in the oesophagus. Liquid from the oesophagus can result in the battery discharging electricity. “The longer the battery remains in the child the deeper the wound. A hole may be burned through muscle tissue and the external layer of the oesophagus. An injury like that won’t heal of its own accord. Doctors will have to intervene.”

The worst-case scenario is the battery reaching the aorta, which is fatal.

Ghent University Hospital is urging parents to take care with everyday items containing button batteries. In toys for babies the batteries are hidden behind a plate that is screwed down, but in other toys this isn’t always the case.

“Don’t leave button batteries lying around! Take them to a collection point e.g. in your local supermarket” says Vande Velde.